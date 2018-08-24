One man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont 's GOP - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont 's GOP

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Republican Party is working on getting candidates to run for five statewide offices, including the U.S. House, after a perennial candidate secured the GOP nominations in last week's primary to preserve the slots for alternative nominees.

H. Brooke Paige has earned the party's nomination to run for U.S. Senate and House, state treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts and attorney general. He said Friday that he is withdrawing from up to five of the races and would know exactly how many by the end-of-the-day deadline. He plans to run for secretary of state.

The Republican Party chairwoman says the party has candidates for most of the seats and was still working on one or two.

The party has seven days to nominate other people to run.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

