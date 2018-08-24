1 man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont's GOP - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont's GOP

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Republican Party is working on getting candidates to run for five statewide offices, including the U.S. House, after a perennial candidate secured the GOP nominations in last week's primary.

H. Brooke Paige earned the party's nomination to run for U.S. Senate and House, state treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts and attorney general. He withdrew from five of the races on Friday, the deadline. He plans to run for secretary of state.

The Republican Party chairwoman says the party has candidates for most of the seats and was still working on one or two. Vermont allows for alternate nominees.

The party has seven days to nominate other people to run.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

    Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

    Friday, August 24 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-24 15:57:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-08-24 21:55:23 GMT
    (Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)(Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

  • Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

    Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:23 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-08-24 21:55:12 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he's directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient on denuclearization. (Source: (Andrew Harnik/Pool,/AP)President Donald Trump says he's directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient on denuclearization. (Source: (Andrew Harnik/Pool,/AP)

    President Donald Trump says he's directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient on denuclearization.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says he's directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient on denuclearization.

    More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Americans not enthused with Trump trade policy

    AP-NORC Poll: Americans not enthused with Trump trade policy

    Friday, August 24 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-08-24 12:22:18 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-08-24 21:51:34 GMT
    Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes towards tariffs put in place by President Trump.; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes towards tariffs put in place by President Trump.; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;
    Fewer than half of Americans expect that President Donald Trump's tariffs will do much to help the US economy, according to a poll from AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.More >>
    Fewer than half of Americans expect that President Donald Trump's tariffs will do much to help the US economy, according to a poll from AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly