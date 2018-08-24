US durable goods orders fell 1.7 percent in July - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US durable goods orders fell 1.7 percent in July

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods fell 1.7 percent in July, the third decrease in the past four months.

The Commerce Department said Friday that durable goods orders - items meant to last at least three years such as autos and appliances - totaled $246.9 billion last month. Much of that decline came from a steep 35.4 percent drop in orders for nondefense aircraft, a volatile category on a monthly basis.

For most of 2018, manufacturing has been a source of strength with durable goods orders increasing 8.6 percent year-to-date. Excluding aircraft and non-military goods, orders rose 1.4 percent in July, a positive sign for the economy.

Still, U.S. trade showdowns with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico have left many manufacturers feeling uncertain about their futures. President Donald Trump has levied and threatened taxes on imports as a tool for forcing foreign countries to give the United States better terms of trade. But tariffs carry the risk of higher prices and fewer sales for manufacturers that rely on a global market.

In its index on manufacturing growth, the Institute for Supply Management found that manufacturers were still expanding even as international trade has become a dominant concern.

The ISM, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported that its manufacturing index fell in July to 58.1 from 60.2 in June. Anything over 50 signals growth.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • MGM opening Massachusetts casino with a flourish

    MGM opening Massachusetts casino with a flourish

    Friday, August 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-08-24 04:16:50 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:52:35 GMT
    (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.(Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
    Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.More >>
    Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.More >>

  • Georgia county elections board set to vote on poll closures

    Georgia county elections board set to vote on poll closures

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:37:14 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

    Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:21:25 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:37:13 GMT
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly