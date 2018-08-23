2 sentenced for garage attack during Charlottesville rally - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 sentenced for garage attack during Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Two men have received multi-year prison sentences for the beating of a black man who was left severely injured the day of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that Alex Ramos of Georgia was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday, while Jacob Goodwin of Arkansas was sentenced to eight years.

Both were convicted of malicious wounding in the August 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris.

The attack in a parking garage by a group of men was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.

Prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head and bragged about the attack on Facebook.

A third man was also convicted in the attack, and a fourth has been charged.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach

    Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach

    Thursday, August 23 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-08-23 20:13:39 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-08-24 00:07:43 GMT
    A great white shark has washed up on a Cape Cod beach.More >>
    A great white shark has washed up on a Cape Cod beach.More >>

  • Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

    Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:21:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-08-24 00:07:34 GMT
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>

  • Latino Arab-American hopes to unseat indicted Republican

    Latino Arab-American hopes to unseat indicted Republican

    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-23 22:08:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-08-24 00:07:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar speaks during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in San Diego. Despite an ongoing FBI investigation into his campaign spending, Campa-Najjar's competitor, U.S. Rep. Dunc...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar speaks during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in San Diego. Despite an ongoing FBI investigation into his campaign spending, Campa-Najjar's competitor, U.S. Rep. Dunc...
    Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressman.More >>
    Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly