The Latest: Google acts against Iranian influence operation

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on tech companies and election interference (all times local):
2:45 p.m.
Google says it has disabled dozens of YouTube channels and other Google accounts linked to a state-run Iranian broadcaster for a political influence campaign.
The company said Thursday that it disabled 39 YouTube channels, as well as six blogs on Blogger and 13 Google Plus accounts. Some of them were sharing English-language political material in the United States.
The security firm FireEye says the overall operation originates from Iran but is aimed at audiences in the U.S. and elsewhere to promote Iranian interests.
Google says its own forensic research shows the accounts were set up by actors associated with the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, or IRIB.
The broadcaster didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.
___
9:45 a.m.
Tech companies want to protect U.S. political candidates from Russian hackers ahead of the midterm elections, but could that free help count as an illegal campaign contribution?
That's the question Microsoft asked the Federal Election Commission this week.
The company is requesting the FEC's advisory opinion to make sure Microsoft's new free package of online account security protections for "election-sensitive" customers doesn't count as in-kind campaign contributions.
Microsoft says it's offering its AccountGuard service on a nonpartisan basis to candidates, party committees and certain nonprofit groups.
Obtaining the FEC's opinion could take a few months, but Microsoft says that won't stop it from moving ahead with the service.
The company tells FEC it might also work with others such as Facebook and Twitter on coordinated election security efforts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheaterMore >>
San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheaterMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>