Police chief accused of theft, threatening his officers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police chief accused of theft, threatening his officers

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) - The police chief in a western Pennsylvania borough has been accused of falsifying his timecards and threatening his officers if they cooperated in a state police investigation into the suspected theft.

Ambridge Police Chief James Mann faces charges, including theft by deception, fraud, witness intimidation and making threats to influence judicial matters.

The Tribune Review says the investigation began in February when the Ambridge mayor told police a man in disguise left a letter at his door alleging the 61-year-old police chief was filling out fraudulent timecards while on sick leave in the borough about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.

According to an affidavit, Mann was out of sick days but continued to get paid his full wage by falsifying timecards.

A message seeking comment from Mann's attorney wasn't immediately returned Thursday.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

