Alex Bregman named Astros Bobblehead of the Month

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - Former LSU shortstop and current Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is the August Bobblehead of the Month.
The All-Star is having a big year in Houston, batting .282 with 24 home runs, 38 doubles, and 78 RBI.
Bregman played three seasons (2013, 2014, 2015) as the Tigers' starting shortstop.
At LSU, he hit .337 with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 home runs, 148 RBI, 153 runs, and 66 stolen bases.
Houston selected Bregman with the second pick of the 2015 MLB Draft.
