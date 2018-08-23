JOANN Fabric creates online petition over tariffs

By MARK GILLISPIE
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) - The national chain JOANN Fabric and Craft has created an online petition asking customers to support the privately held company's efforts to obtain exemptions for tariffs on products imported from China.
A spokeswoman for the Hudson, Ohio-based chain said Thursday more than 20,000 people have signed the petition since Monday.
JOANN's Amanda Hayes says the 25 percent tariffs target hundreds of imported products from China and sold to U.S. customers, with the biggest "hit" on fabrics, fleece and yarn.
Hayes says about 20 percent of JOANN's customers are small businesses and charitable organizations that buy material from the company to create handmade products for sale.
Hayes says no U.S. companies can provide JOANN with the quantity and quality of material it sells online and at its 870 retail stores.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
