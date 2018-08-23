Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.51 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.51 percent

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, photo, a home has been sold sign in Melrose, Mass. On Thursday, Aug. 23, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, photo, a home has been sold sign in Melrose, Mass. On Thursday, Aug. 23, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the third consecutive week, yet they remain significantly higher than a year ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked down to 4.51 percent from 4.53 percent last week. A year ago, the average was 3.86 percent. The interest charged on home loans have been running at their highest levels in seven years, although they remain below the long term historic average.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 3.98 percent this week from 4.01 percent last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Leaker of secret report on Russian hacking gets 5 years

    Leaker of secret report on Russian hacking gets 5 years

    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:43:50 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:48:18 GMT
    (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County, Ga., Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, of Georgia, who mailed a secret U.S. report to a news organization faces the "longest ...(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County, Ga., Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, of Georgia, who mailed a secret U.S. report to a news organization faces the "longest ...
    A Georgia woman who leaked a secret report on Russian hacking of U.S. voting systems could get a tough sentence.More >>
    A Georgia woman who leaked a secret report on Russian hacking of U.S. voting systems could get a tough sentence.More >>

  • California congressman and wife face arraignment on charges

    California congressman and wife face arraignment on charges

    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:21:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:43:15 GMT
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>

  • Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:26 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:34:33 GMT
    (Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...(Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly