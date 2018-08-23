Senate panel approves Trump's nominee for consumer watchdog

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday approved Kathy Kraninger as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as Republicans overlooked the protests of Democrats who said President Donald Trump's nominee is unqualified to lead the consumer watchdog.
Kraninger's nomination received approval in a 13-12 party-line vote. The nomination now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
Kraninger, currently a mid-level executive in the Office of Management and Budget, was an unknown before Trump's nomination. She works directly under Mick Mulvaney, who is both Trump's budget director and has been acting director of the CFPB since late November.
Mulvaney has moved to roll back many of the rules and regulations established by the CFPB, which was formed in the wake of the financial crisis. Kraninger has given little guidance on how she plans to run the bureau, but she's expected to operate the bureau similarly to Mulvaney.
"Will Kathy Kraninger stand up against powerful special interests and fight for service members, students and seniors that need a champion? Unfortunately, the answer is no," said Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nevada.
Democrats tried to derail Kraninger's nomination by focusing on her work in the White House's budget office, where she handled the budgets for the Department of Homeland Security and several other large agencies. DHS was the department in charge of the policy to separate children from their parents at the border and the recovery from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Republicans argued that Kraninger, as a mid-level bureaucrat, had little to do with those policy decisions and she should be instead judged on her ability as a manager.
The CFPB has been a source of political controversy since its creation. Republicans see the CFPB has an unaccountable federal agency that has too much independence and power and should be reined in, while Democrats say consumers need an agency that stands up to big banks and payday lenders and it must be independent in order to make tough decisions.
"The Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection was the most polarizing part of Dodd-Frank and it is not surprising that the confirmation votes of Richard Cordray and now Kathy Kraninger are contentious," said Senator Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.
A far-less contentious nomination was Trump's choice to be president of the Export-Import Bank, Kimberly Reed. Her nomination received unanimous approval from the committee.
___
Ken Sweet covers banks, payday lenders and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at @kensweet.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheaterMore >>
San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheaterMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>