Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

BOSTON (AP) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.

Tyler's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, a day after the song "Livin' on the Edge" was heard playing at a Trump rally in West Virginia.

It's not the first time Tyler has asked Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. Tyler sent the Trump campaign a pair of cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band's music.

The latest letter says by using "Livin' on the Edge," the president "is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency."

Tyler said Wednesday on Twitter that it isn't a political issue, he just does not let anyone use his songs without permission.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

