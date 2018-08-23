GoBlueDressGo: Sprinting intern competes to break news - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

GoBlueDressGo: Sprinting intern competes to break news

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Even on a fast-paced day of breaking news, the sprinting intern in the blue dress stood out.

Photos and video going viral on social media captured NBC News intern Cassie Semyon's mad dash from a Virginia courthouse to deliver the news of Paul Manafort's conviction on Tuesday.

In a tweet punctuated by a "GoBlueDressGo" hashtag, Semyon thanked Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin for capturing the image. NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted that she's "so proud." Runner's World saluted her sprint under the headline, "Give that woman a job."

Electronic devices are prohibited in the federal courthouse where jurors convicted President Donald Trump's former campaign manager of tax evasion and bank fraud, so Semyon dashed out in her flats, carrying her pen and notebook like batons to break the news.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

