Trying to keep nuclear deal alive, EU unveils Iran aid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trying to keep nuclear deal alive, EU unveils Iran aid

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is announcing its first financial support package to help bolster Iran's flagging economy, part of the bloc's commitment to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive.

The European Commission unveiled Thursday a first tranche of 18 million euros ($21 million) - 8 million for the private sector, 8 million to cope with environmental problems and 2 million for drug abuse.

It's part of a wider 50-million-euro effort to help Iran cope with economic and social challenges.

The EU considers the nuclear deal vital for global security. It's tried to keep the agreement alive since President Donald Trump removed the U.S. in May.

The move triggered sanctions that hit some European companies doing business in Iran. Tehran announced Monday that French oil company Total SA had left.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

    Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:26:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:30:48 GMT
    Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.More >>
    Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:30:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • GoBlueDressGo: Sprinting intern competes to break news

    GoBlueDressGo: Sprinting intern competes to break news

    Thursday, August 23 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-08-23 13:46:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:30:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Cassie Semyon, 21, an intern for NBC News, runs from the courthouse with results outside of federal court as jury deliberations are announced in the trial of the former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Alexan...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Cassie Semyon, 21, an intern for NBC News, runs from the courthouse with results outside of federal court as jury deliberations are announced in the trial of the former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Alexan...
    Even on a fast-paced day of breaking news, the sprinting intern in the blue dress stood out.More >>
    Even on a fast-paced day of breaking news, the sprinting intern in the blue dress stood out.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly