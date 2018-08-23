The Latest: Trump says impeachment would cause economic dive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump says impeachment would cause economic dive

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally in support of the Senate candidacy of West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Charleston Civic Center in Charlest... (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally in support of the Senate candidacy of West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Charleston Civic Center in Charlest...

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he believes the economy would tank if he were to be impeached.

Trump was asked in an interview with "Fox & Friends" if he believes Democrats will launch impeachment proceedings if they win the House this fall, as many suspect.

He says, "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor."

Trump says Americans would see economic "numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse."

But Trump is also expressing doubt that that would ever happen.

He says, "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job."

___

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that it should be illegal for people facing prosecution to cooperate with the government in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Trump is reacting to the guilty plea entered by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a range of charges.

Trump - in an interview with "Fox & Friends" - is accusing Cohen of implicating him to get a better deal with prosecutors. Trump says Cohen "makes a better deal when he uses me."

Trump claims people who decide to cooperate with the government "make up stories" and "just make up lies"

Here's what the president says: "It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal." He says "it's not a fair thing."

___

6:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is distancing himself from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in the wake of Cohen's guilty plea to eight charges, including campaign finance violations that Cohen says he carried out in coordination with Trump.

Trump - in an interview with "Fox & Friends" - describes Cohen as a "part-time attorney." And Trump also suggests that Cohen's legal trouble stemmed from his other businesses, including involvement with the New York City taxi cab industry.

Trump claims that Cohen decided to offer "lies" about Trump to reduce Cohen's own legal exposure.

___

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is digging in to his denials of wrongdoing as his White House struggles to manage the fallout from allegations he orchestrated a campaign cover-up to buy the silence of two women who say they had affairs with him.

In pre-dawn tweeting, Trump says "NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT!" That's a reference to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

And the president is accusing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, of "making up stories" in order to get a "great deal" from prosecutors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:45:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:45:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>

  • Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

    Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:09:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:44:57 GMT
    Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the US.More >>
    Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the US.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly