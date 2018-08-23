Britain to accept some EU rules in case of Brexit no deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Britain to accept some EU rules in case of Brexit no deal

(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa... (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...
(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, left, and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a press conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, left, and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a press conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab delivers his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government says it w... (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab delivers his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government says it w...
(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa... (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...
(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa... (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Britain will unilaterally accept some European Union rules and give EU financial services firms continued access to the U.K. market in order to maintain stability if the country crashes out of the bloc without a deal, the country's top negotiator said Thursday.

The details come in a raft of documents laying out government plans for a "no deal" Brexit and offering people and businesses advice on how to prepare.

The first 25 of more than 70 papers published Thursday cover everything from financial services to nuclear materials.

Britain says it will allow EU financial service firms to continue operating in the U.K. for up to three years - though it can't guarantee the reverse will also be true.

The documents say "people and businesses should not be alarmed" by the planning.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was determined to "manage the risks and embrace the opportunities" of Brexit.

He dismissed alarming headlines suggesting the U.K. could run out of sandwich supplies and other staples.

"You will still be able to enjoy a BLT after Brexit," he said in a speech in London.

Despite the upbeat tone, the documents reveal the scale of disruption to the British economy and daily life that could follow Brexit.

While the U.K. currently has customs-free trade with the 27 other EU countries, the documents say a no-deal Brexit would mean a much harder border.

For goods going to and coming from the EU, "an import declaration will be required, customs checks may be arrived out and any customs duties must be paid," one document said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

    Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-08-22 04:49:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-08-23 11:02:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan...

    The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

    More >>

    The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

    More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:50:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly