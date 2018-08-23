AP Interview: Japan official says Trump misunderstands trade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AP Interview: Japan official says Trump misunderstands trade

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - President Donald Trump's tariff policies reflect a serious misunderstanding of the importance of free trade and Japanese companies' contributions to the U.S. economy, Japan's trade minister said Thursday.

Hiroshige Seko, the minister of economy, trade and industry, warned in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press that Tokyo might take action if the U.S. fulfills threats to levy a 25 percent tariff on Japanese auto imports. He gave no details but didn't rule out retaliatory tariffs.

"Japanese automakers are a major contributor to the American economy," Seko said in the interview at his ministry office in Tokyo. "If the Japanese auto industry is weakened, it will not be able to invest in the U.S."

"This works as absolutely no plus for the world economy, and Japanese companies are shipping parts to China to finish them as products there that are exported to the U.S., and the effects are already being felt," he said. "Ultimately, it will hurt the U.S. and Chinese economies."

Seko said he empathized with Trump's "feelings" of worry over the ballooning U.S. trade deficit. But he said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese officials have been patiently trying to persuade Trump that Japanese do not products pose a security threat to the U.S.

The annual U.S. trade deficit with Japan totaled more than $68 billion last year. The U.S. deficit with China was nearly $376 billion.

Trump should not blame Japan, Seko said, because the U.S. deficit with Japan today reflects years of effort by Japan to create thousands of jobs in the U.S., many of them lucrative in the auto industry, and become a major investor in the U.S.

Seko said tariffs imposed on Japanese exports of steel and aluminum, which have already kicked in, are expected to have a minimal impact on Japan because only a tiny fraction of those exports goes to the U.S.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

    Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-08-22 04:49:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-08-23 11:02:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan...

    The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

    More >>

    The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

    More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:50:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly