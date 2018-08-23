Leaker of secret report on Russian hacking faces sentencing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Leaker of secret report on Russian hacking faces sentencing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia woman who leaked a secret report on Russian hacking of U.S. voting systems could get a tough sentence.

Reality Winner was preparing to face a judge Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. Prosecutors recommended five years and three months, which would be the longest sentence ever given for a federal crime involving leaks to the news media.

The 26-year-old former National Security Agency contractor pleaded guilty in June to copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to an unidentified news organization.

Her arrest was announced the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document. It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. intelligence agencies later confirmed Russian meddling.

