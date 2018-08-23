VW to launch all-electric car sharing in Berlin - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VW to launch all-electric car sharing in Berlin

(AP Photo/Gero Breloer, file). FILE - In this March 8, 2014 photo a Volkswagen e-up electric car is recharged on a recharging station in front of a building of the Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen said Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 it is plann... (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, file). FILE - In this March 8, 2014 photo a Volkswagen e-up electric car is recharged on a recharging station in front of a building of the Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen said Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 it is plann...
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan 13, 2014 file photo the Volkswagen e-Golf fully electric vehicle is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Volkswagen said Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 it is planning a ne... (AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan 13, 2014 file photo the Volkswagen e-Golf fully electric vehicle is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Volkswagen said Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 it is planning a ne...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen says it's launching an all-electric car sharing service in Berlin using its battery powered Golf and Up! models as it seeks to build a business serving people in big cities who don't own cars.

The company said Thursday that it planned to expand its We Share project to big cities in Europe and North America by 2020.

Volkswagen said it would deploy 2,000 of the compact cars in the first months of next year to build visibility and ensure that there are enough cars available that customers could always find one near them. It said Berlin was ideal because it was big and densely populated.

Volkswagen and other global automakers are investing in new business models that offer cars as something to be used when needed rather than owned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

    Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-08-22 04:49:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-08-23 11:02:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan...

    The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

    More >>

    The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

    More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:50:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly