Facebook bans quiz app, pulls its security app over privacy

By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer
LONDON (AP) - Facebook has banned a third-party quiz app amid concerns over the possible misuse of users' data and pulled its own security software from Apple's app store after the iPhone maker tightened data security rules.
The social media company said Wednesday it took action against the myPersonality app because its creators refused an inspection, and over worries that data on as many as 4 million users may have been misused.
Facebook is particularly vexed about anything relating to the misuse of data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year. Allegations that political consultancy used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts have seriously dented the company's reputation as well as its stock market value. Facebook has investigated thousands of apps and suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.
Facebook said it moved to ban the myPersonality app after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies "with only limited protections in place."
The company said it would notify the app's users that their data may have been misused. It's only the second time Facebook has banned an app, after it blocked one linked to Cambridge Analytica.
It said myPersonality was "mainly active" prior to 2012, and it wasn't clear why Facebook was taking action now.
The app was created in 2007 by researcher David Stillwell and allowed users to take a personality questionnaire and get feedback on the results.
"There was no misuse of personal data," Stillwell said in a statement, adding that "this ban appears to be purely cosmetic." Stillwell said users gave their consent and the app's data was fully anonymized before it was used for academic research. He also rejected Facebook's assertion that he refused to submit to an audit, saying the company knows he is willing to provide information.
Separately, Facebook also removed its Onavo Protect virtual private network app from Apple's store after the iPhone maker brought in tighter data security rules for applications. Onavo Protect could no longer be found on Apple's store on Thursday but was still available on the Google Play store for Android phones.
Facebook acquired Onavo, an Israeli company, in 2013. Its VPN software is aimed at helping users secure their personal information over public Wifi networks and alerting them when apps use too much data. But the company also said that it may collect users' mobile data traffic and that aroused concerns about privacy.
"We've always been clear when people download Onavo about the information that is collected and how it is used," Facebook said in a statement. "As a developer on Apple's platform we follow the rules they've put in place," referring to Apple's revised app store guidelines released in June.
Among the changes is a new section on data security requiring developers to "implement appropriate security measures to ensure proper handling of user information."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheaterMore >>
San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheaterMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>