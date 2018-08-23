Facebook bans personality app on concerns user data misused

LONDON (AP) - Facebook says it has banned a quiz app from its platform for refusing an inspection and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused.
The social media giant said Wednesday that it banned the myPersonality app after it found that user information was shared with researchers and companies "with only limited protections in place."
Facebook said it would notify the app's users that their data was misused. The announcement comes after the recent privacy scandal surrounding political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
The company said myPersonality was "mainly active" prior to 2012, and it wasn't clear why Facebook was taking action now.
That scandal sparked a wider investigation by Facebook, which said it has also suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
Michael Cohen's guilty plea implicating President Donald Trump in a crime is reverberating across the political landscape.More >>
Michael Cohen's guilty plea implicating President Donald Trump in a crime is reverberating across the political landscape.More >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."More >>
President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."More >>
A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday partyMore >>
A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday partyMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>