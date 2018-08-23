Cancer Services & Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center present 'The Gala Goes Gatsby'

Information provided by Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE, LA - When Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center joined forces with Cancer Services earlier this year, it offered expanded opportunities to serve more patients and make the most efficient use of generous donor dollars. With a true spirit of supporting those impacted by cancer, the two organizations are launching a brand-new community bash to raise funds together.

This year, travel back in time for an event the whole town will be talking about at "The Gala Goes Gatsby."

Thursday, September 13, 2018

6:30 p.m.

L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge

To purchase tickets to the event, CLICK HERE.

Ladies grab your finest flapper dress and gentlemen your most debonair suit and come party like it's 1925! Guests will enjoy delectable cuisine, tasty libations, entertainment straight of out of the jazz age PLUS a whole lot more. You will have a roaring good time all while helping patients and families affected by cancer in our community.

Thanks to the generosity of Performance Contractors, free UBER rides will be available to event guests going to and from The Gala.*

*Up to a $25 value each way. Tip and additional charges will be the responsibility of the rider. Access code will be sent to event guests prior to the event. Must have an UBER account to access promotion.