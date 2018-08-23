China reports 4th outbreak this month of African swine fever - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China reports 4th outbreak this month of African swine fever

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Dec. 19, 2014, photo, a worker digs in a fermentation bed at an organic pig farm in Handan in northern China's Hebei province. China, the world's largest producer of pork, is battling an African swine fever outbreak that co... (Chinatopix via AP). In this Dec. 19, 2014, photo, a worker digs in a fermentation bed at an organic pig farm in Handan in northern China's Hebei province. China, the world's largest producer of pork, is battling an African swine fever outbreak that co...

BEIJING (AP) - China on Thursday reported another outbreak of African swine fever that threatens the country's crucial pork industry, but officials say they have the situation under control.

The latest cases were reported in the eastern city of Wenzhou and resulted in 430 pigs being infected, of which 340 died, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

That followed cases in at least three other locations this month resulting in the deaths or culling of thousands of pigs. The highly contagious viral disease only affects pigs and wild boar.

The Wenzhou outbreak was first reported on Aug. 17 and confirmed on Wednesday.

Ministry teams have been dispatched to establish a quarantine zone, cull infected pigs and disinfect others. It says the outbreak has been "effectively dealt with."

China is the world's largest pork producer, breeding as many as 600 million pigs annually. Pork is a staple of the Chinese diet, accounting for more than 60 percent of animal protein consumed, and price fluctuations are closely watched by the government.

The outbreaks, the first reported in China, came as the industry is moving from small farms to massive breeding operations similar to those in the U.S. and Europe.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-08-23 09:54:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 5:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 09:50:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • Cohen's plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?

    Cohen's plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-08-23 00:51:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 5:50 AM EDT2018-08-23 09:50:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York. Investigators in New York state issued a subpoena...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York. Investigators in New York state issued a subpoena...
    The guilty plea of the former attorney for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, may not mean it's 'case closed' for Manhattan federal prosecutors.More >>
    The guilty plea of the former attorney for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, may not mean it's 'case closed' for Manhattan federal prosecutors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly