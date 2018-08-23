Asian stock markets mixed after US-China tariff hikes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian stock markets mixed after US-China tariff hikes

(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). An investor walks in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Asian stock markets are mixed after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their de... (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). An investor walks in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Asian stock markets are mixed after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their de...
(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). An investor walks in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Asian stock markets are mixed after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their de... (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). An investor walks in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Asian stock markets are mixed after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their de...
(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). Investors stand behind private stock trading boards at a stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Asian stock markets are mixed after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their deepening trade d... (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). Investors stand behind private stock trading boards at a stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Asian stock markets are mixed after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their deepening trade d...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, a man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other country's index at a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday, Aug. 23, after U.S. ... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, a man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other country's index at a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday, Aug. 23, after U.S. ...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, a woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other country's index at a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday, Aug. 23, after U.S. ... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, a woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other country's index at a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday, Aug. 23, after U.S. ...

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after the United States and China imposed new tariff hikes on each other's goods in an escalation of their battle over Beijing's technology policy.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 2,729.29 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.1 percent to 22,395.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7 percent to 27,727.06 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.3 percent to 6,249.10. India's Sensex shed 0.1 percent to 38,249.16 and Seoul's Kospi was off 2 points at 2,271.26. Benchmarks in Southeast Asia and Taiwan advanced while New Zealand declined.

TRADE WAR: The United States and China imposed 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion of each other's goods including automobiles, factory equipment and other goods. The increases, previously announced, came as envoys met in Washington for their first high-level talks in two months. Beijing has rejected U.S. demands to scale back technology development plans its trading partners saying violate Chinese market-opening pledges and that American officials worry might erode the United States' industrial leadership.

WALL STREET: The U.S. bull market became the longest on record after tech stocks and retailers gained while industrial companies declined. The run of 3,453 days without a drop of at least 20 percent, the traditional definition of a bear market, beat the 1990s stretch that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000. The Standard & Poor's 500 index ended down 1.1 points at 2,861.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent, to 25,733.60. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4 percent to 7,889.10. Nvidia gained 3.8 percent, while Lowe's jumped 5.8 percent.

CENTRAL BANK WATCH: Central bankers including Jerome Powell of the U.S. Federal Reserve hold an annual gathering starting Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors are looking ahead to Powell's keynote speech for signs of Fed views on Turkey's currency crisis and U.S.-Chinese trade tensions. If Powell sounds confident, investors would likely conclude the Fed will keep gradually raising rates.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 1 cent to $67.87 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped $1.02 on Wednesday to $67.86. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 19 cents to $74.59 per barrel in London. It rose $1.15 in the previous session to $74.78.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 110.80 yen from Wednesday's 110.56 yen. The euro declined to $1.1554 from $1.1595.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:26 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-08-23 06:43:50 GMT
    (Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...(Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>

  • Experts: Legal status check systems can be easily exploited

    Experts: Legal status check systems can be easily exploited

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-08-22 23:31:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-08-23 06:42:40 GMT
    (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool). Cristhian Bahena Rivera speaks with his attorney during his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder ...(Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool). Cristhian Bahena Rivera speaks with his attorney during his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder ...
    Experts say the systems offered by the US government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now suspected of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited.More >>
    Experts say the systems offered by the US government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now suspected of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited.More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:38 AM EDT2018-08-23 06:38:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly