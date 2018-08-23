US, China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US, China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute

BEIJING (AP) - The United States and China imposed tariff increases on an additional $16 billion of each other's goods Thursday in a new escalation of their battle over Beijing's technology policy.

The 25 percent penalty duties took effect Thursday at one minute after midnight, Washington time, or noon in Beijing.

The U.S. tariffs apply to Chinese-made pumps, cutting tools and other industrial machinery, vehicles and electronic and optical components.

The Chinese government criticized the U.S. increase as a violation of World Trade Organization rules and said it would file a legal challenge.

Envoys from the two sides held talks Wednesday in Washington but there was no word on any progress toward ending the dispute.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cohen's plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?

    Cohen's plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-08-23 00:51:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:59:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York. Investigators in New York state issued a subpoena...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York. Investigators in New York state issued a subpoena...
    The guilty plea of the former attorney for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, may not mean it's 'case closed' for Manhattan federal prosecutors.More >>
    The guilty plea of the former attorney for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, may not mean it's 'case closed' for Manhattan federal prosecutors.More >>

  • Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

    Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:09:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:59:05 GMT
    Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the US.More >>
    Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the US.More >>

  • Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk

    Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:51:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:59:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va.

    Michael Cohen's guilty plea implicating President Donald Trump in a crime is reverberating across the political landscape.

    More >>

    Michael Cohen's guilty plea implicating President Donald Trump in a crime is reverberating across the political landscape.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly