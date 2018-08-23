PlaySugarHouse.com launching online sports betting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PlaySugarHouse.com launching online sports betting

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - PlaySugarHouse.com will launch online sports betting integrated with its online casino on Thursday, the latest entrant into New Jersey's surging sports betting market.

New Jersey gambling regulators have approved the site to go live Thursday morning; the company says it plans to be up and running at 6 a.m.

The SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino will be the first online sports betting associated with the license of the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, which has an online affiliation with Philadelphia's SugarHouse casino.

It is operated by Rush Street Interactive, which already operates a regulated online and mobile sports book in Colombia.

"Being the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a regulated online sportsbook outside of the U.S. has been helpful in establishing the SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino," said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz.

Unified player accounts, wallets and bonus points will allow customers to switch between sports betting and online casino gambling, the company said.

So far, six of Atlantic City's nine casinos offer sports betting, along with two horse racing tracks.

The Borgata casino, which began mobile phone sports betting on Wednesday, was the first New Jersey casino to offer sports betting beginning in June. It has since been joined by the Ocean Resort Casino, Harrah's, Bally's, Resorts and the Golden Nugget. Others are awaiting approval by state regulators and hope to be up and running before the NFL season begins the first week of September.

Two tracks, Monmouth Park in Oceanport and the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, just outside of New York City, also offer sports betting.

A court battle is underway regarding whether the former Garden State Park racetrack in Cherry Hill can be used for sports betting as well.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

