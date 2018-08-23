Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles (80 kilometers) to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the U.S.

The "50 Miles More" march kicks off Thursday morning at Worcester (WUS'-tur) City Hall and ends with a rally at the gun-maker's headquarters in Springfield on Sunday.

A survivor of February's shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and a parent of one of the young victims are joining the march, which is part of a national campaign.

Organizers say they're targeting Smith & Wesson for its role in producing the weapons used in mass shootings in Parkland, Florida; San Bernardino, California; Aurora, Colorado, and elsewhere.

The march's name is meant to echo seminal marches in Alabama during the Civil Rights era.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

