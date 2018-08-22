The push is on to lift patient limit for medical marijuana

There is already an application process whereby physicians can apply to be exempt from the limited number of patients they can treat with medical marijuana. (FOX 8 Photo)

It will be months before Louisianans can pick up their medical marijuana prescriptions, but there's already concern for what experts say will be a huge demand. The state medical board is considering a way to address that issue.

Mom Katelyn Catleberry is constantly keeping an eye on the clock because both of her autistic children require multiple medications throughout the day.

“Drugs with black box warning and lifelong complications like fatty livers, Parkinson’s…life as we know it now. It’s very challenging to make these decisions moment to moment,” said Castleberry.

That’s why she's supported medical marijuana for an alternative to their treatment. But hundreds of thousands of patients are expected to line up for medical marijuana in Louisiana. So far, 23 doctors have been approved for licenses, and Katelyn’s concerned her children could go untreated.

“Devastating and out of reach. We don’t know if the medical product will be available in November. We don’t know how much will be available, what form it’s in, who can take it. We don’t know how many patients can get seen,” said Castleberry.

Dr. Vincent Culotta, the medical board's executive director says they are considering lifting the limit so physicians can treat more than 100 patients with medical marijuana.

“I think the original 100 stemmed from the early suboxone clinic where it turned to more of a pill mill than a treatment center, but we're looking at raising the limits to reflect the increased need,” said Culotta.

Culotta says in possibly lifting the cap, the vote would take into account the number of possible patients, but also the number of physicians.

Dr. Eric Ehlenberger of Accurate Clinic is one of the physicians with an approved permit. He says the numbers are already overwhelming.

“The number 100 is not likely to be sufficient. If you're seeing 100 patients a month, that's less than five patients a day on an average month, and clearly the average pain practice is going to see more than five people a day,” said Culotta.

Ehlenberger specializes in pain management and says a majority of his patients are already asking about it, but he says there's still a lot unknown about prescribing medical marijuana.

“You still need to follow the same guidelines of safe prescribing. You want to evaluate for addiction risk and monitor for behaviors,” said Ehlenberger.

But Castleberry has a lot of hope for what it can do for her family.

“It’s out of reach right now, and we really need the medical board of examiners to come in and clarify and protect both the patients and the doctors,” she said.

There is already an application process whereby physicians can apply to be exempt from the limited number of patients they can treat with medical marijuana.

The board is expected to discuss and make a decision on lifting the cap at a meeting in September.

