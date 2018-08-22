Video shows chaos, heroism outside Florida school massacre - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Video shows chaos, heroism outside Florida school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities released video showing the chaos and heroism that took place outside a building during a high school massacre.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released videos Wednesday from five cameras surrounding the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 died Feb. 14.

The silent videos show blurred images of students running from the building. Early on, blurred footage of a golf cart carrying a staff member pulls up and the person rushes inside. That matches reports of coach Aaron Feis, who died in the attack. Minutes later, officers rush into the building with handguns and rifles drawn.

Another angle shows the school's resource officer, Broward Deputy Scot Peterson, arriving outside the building - but not entering - moments after the shooting began.

The Florida Supreme Court earlier Wednesday allowed the videos' release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

    Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-08-22 05:10:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-08-22 22:51:58 GMT
    (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP). This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with mur...(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP). This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with mur...

    Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield.

    More >>

    Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield.

    More >>

  • North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

    North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-08-22 22:51:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

  • Waffle House shooting suspect ordered to mental facility

    Waffle House shooting suspect ordered to mental facility

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-22 22:06:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-08-22 22:51:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Travis Reinking appears at a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking is charged with killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville in April.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Travis Reinking appears at a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking is charged with killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville in April.
    A Tennessee judge has ordered the suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting be placed in a mental facility to treat his schizophrenia in hopes that he becomes fit to stand trial.More >>
    A Tennessee judge has ordered the suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting be placed in a mental facility to treat his schizophrenia in hopes that he becomes fit to stand trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly