FDA: Some EpiPens can be used past expiration date after supply interruptions

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking action to address a nationwide shortage of a life-saving medication.

The agency says it's extending the expiration dates on some EpiPen injectors. Millions of Americans with life-threatening allergies won't leave the home without their EpiPen, but lately, finding one at a pharmacy has not been easy. In fact, the EpiPen has been on the FDA's drug shortages list since May due to supply disruptions and manufacturing issues.

To help in the short term, the FDA and EpiPen manufacturer, Pfizer, are extending expiration dates for certain injectors. Officials say they've reviewed the data and patients should have confidence using the products.

Patients should click here to check the dates associated with their EpiPens or authorized generic version.

Meanwhile, the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology is encouraging families to consider alternatives.

The FDA says to ensure patient safety, EpiPens should continue to be stored as labeled.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.