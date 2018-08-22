Eat Fit hosts 'Dine Out' night to benefit local health initiatives

In Iberville Parish, six fires set have been intentionally set recently and five of them have been in just the past month. It's why an area called Point Pleasant hasn't been very pleasant lately.More >>
The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has filled one of the first requests for support from Hawaii as the people there deal with Hurricane Lane.More >>
The Southern University Board of Directors has voted to uphold the firing of the former band director.More >>
Matherne's Market is set to open a grocery store on LSU's campus, providing students, faculty, and staff with more options when it comes to dining.More >>
The Lafayette Consolidated Government has released a statement in response to the Drag Queen Story Time event, saying they don't approve library events and they did not authorize the library to put on the event.More >>
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.More >>
A security guard had sex with a corpse in a hospital storage room, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.More >>
Actor Channing Tatum took to Twitter Thursday night to post a moving tribute to a South Mississippi man who died earlier this week.More >>
Imagine going to a courthouse only to confirm that those divorce papers you recently discovered really have been filed and the divorce has been granted.More >>
The woman accused of pretending to be a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent and attempting to interfere with a missing person case faced a bond court judge Friday afternoon.More >>
Police remained on the scene in the 13700 block of Second Branch Road and in the 12300 block of Black Road for several hours Friday.More >>
