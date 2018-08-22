Eat Fit hosts 'Dine Out' night to benefit local health initiatives

Twenty restaurants in Baton Rouge have signed up to be part of the event (Source: WAFB)

Eat Fit BR is encouraging people who live in the metro area to eat out. Some restaurants in the metro area hosted a "Dine Out" event to help fund local health initiatives. Eat Fit BR, an Ochsner Health System Initiative, is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The cooks at City Pork on Jefferson Highway were busy preparing a variety of dishes for a hungry lunch crowd Wednesday, August 22. The restaurant is known for its smoked and barbequed specialty meats, but that's not how they got our attention. It's the grilled salmon and vegetable sandwich that's getting high praise from Eat Fit BR's dietitian, Savanna Latimer.

"It's going to keep you fuller for longer. You are not going to want to reach for chips later. It's just enough fat to keep you full and satisfied until dinner," Latimer said.

The dish's lack of white starches and lower carbs and sodium have earned it the Eat Fit seal of approval. The non-profit health initiative by Ochsner Hospital works with restaurants and grocery stores to highlight healthier eating options. It started in New Orleans, where 140 restaurants are now participating. In Baton Rouge, 20 have signed on. Renee Dugas, director of sales and marketing for City Group Hospitality, says City Pork tested the waters and it caught on.

"The response we saw from people who were stuck at home, not being able to eat because they were on this restricted diet and here we were offering something they could eat, even though it was just one or two dishes, they came in droves and wanted to get out of the house and test out that food," Dugas said.

On Wednesday, August 22, participating restaurants in Baton Rouge donated a portion of their proceeds to the Eat Fit/Live Fit fund, which supports initiatives that encourage healthier lifestyles. Those include cooking demonstrations, nutrition workshops, and wellness screenings.

"Everyone likes to eat. Our day is centered around what we like to eat, so this is just a healthier way to do it," Latimer said.

You can find participating restaurants on the Eat Fit app on your smart device. If you don't see one you like listed there, you can request the group to reach out to them.

