MGM casino passes test run ahead of grand opening - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

MGM casino passes test run ahead of grand opening

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows the MGM Springfield casino's front facade on Main Street in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows slot machines on the main floor during a preview tour at the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows an MGM sign atop the parking garage during a preview tour at the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts' first resort casino has been given the green light to open after a successful test run.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Wednesday granted formal approval for the grand opening of MGM Springfield on Friday.

Commission officials observed dry runs of gambling operations Aug. 16 and Aug. 20 at the $960-million casino, hotel and entertainment complex.

The commission says it will continue to monitor casino operations post-opening and issue a final operations certificate in September.

The casino is considered the first of its kind for Massachusetts.

A more modest slots parlor is open near Rhode Island and Wynn Resorts plans to open a large resort near Boston next year.

The Native American tribes that operate Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun resorts also propose another Connecticut casino to compete with MGM Springfield.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

