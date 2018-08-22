Markets Right Now: Trump marks record bull market with tweet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Markets Right Now: Trump marks record bull market with tweet

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is marking the bull market in U.S. stocks - now the longest on record - with a tweet.

Trump writes, "congratulations America!" in response to the development.

The current bull run on Wall Street became the longest in history on Wednesday at 3,453 days, beating the bull market of the 1990s that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000.

Trump has pointed to the stock market as a sign that the economic policies he's implemented are working.

But critics fear that his moves to impose tariffs and spark trade disputes with a number of countries could reverse those gains.

___

4 p.m.

The bull market in U.S. stocks has set a record for longevity.

That's how long the benchmark S&P 500 index of major U.S. stocks has gone without a drop of 20 percent or more, the traditional definition of a bear market.

Despite its long duration, this bull market actually wasn't as big in terms of overall gains as the 1990s one.

The S&P 500 edged down 1 point to 2,861.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,733. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,889.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses as the U.S. market is poised to mark its longest bull run in history.

The S&P 500 is on track to record its longest bull market Wednesday, beating the bull market of the 1990s.

Retailers were in focus again and several of them were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. Target rose 4.8 percent and Lowe's jumped 7.5 percent.

Hartford Financial Services fell 4.2 percent after announcing an acquisition.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,866.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,805. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,889.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run.

Retailers were in focus again early Wednesday and several of them were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Target rose 4.5 percent and Lowe's jumped 8.1 percent after both released earnings that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Hartford Financial Services fell 3.6 percent after announcing an acquisition.

The S&P 500 index fell 1 point to 2,861.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 8 points to 25,828. The Nasdaq composite rose 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,866.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82 percent.

