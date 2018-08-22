Car crashes into restaurant for the third time

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - It seems like an invisible target is painted on one Massachusetts restaurant.

The co-owner of Heidi's Place in Brockton tells The Boston Globe a car struck the restaurant Aug. 12, making it the third time that has happened in less than three years.

Heidi's Place is on the corner of a busy intersection. Co-owner Alex Kosmidis asked if the city could install guardrails or another type of barricade after the second crash last year, but Mayor Bill Carpenter says the guardrails won't work due to accessibility issues.

Instead, Carpenter has requested additional stop signs in the area, increased traffic enforcement and repainting of lines at the intersection. Kosmidis says he's hoping "third time's a charm."

No injuries were reported in the recent crash.

