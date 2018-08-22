Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US-China tariff hikes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US-China tariff hikes

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this July 6, 2015, file photo, an American flag is draped on the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this July 6, 2015, file photo, an American flag is draped on the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after U.S. and Chinese officials held talks on their deepening trade dispute ahead of a new round of tariff hikes.

KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2 percent to 22,403.90 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent to 27,704.60. The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.7 points to 2,713.02. Seoul's Kospi shed 0.1 percent to 2,271.56 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.2 percent to 6,253.00. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia rose while New Zealand declined.

WALL STREET: The U.S. bull market became the longest on record after tech stocks and retailers gained while industrial companies declined. The run of 3,453 days without a drop of at least 20 percent, the traditional definition of a bear market, beat the 1990s stretch that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000. The Standard & Poor's 500 index ended down 1.1 points at 2,861.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent, to 25,733.60. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4 percent to 7,889.10. Nvidia gained 3.8 percent, while Lowe's jumped 5.8 percent.

US-CHINA TRADE: U.S. and Chinese negotiators opened talks in Washington on their spiraling dispute over Beijing's technology policy as both sides prepared for more tariff hikes. Neither side released any details of the first day's talks on Wednesday or their agenda. The Trump administration is poised to impose 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese imports on Thursday in the latest round of penalties over complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. China says it will respond with similar penalties against American goods.

CENTRAL BANK WATCH: Central bankers including Jerome Powell of the U.S. Federal Reserve hold an annual gathering starting Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors are looking ahead to Powell's keynote speech for signs of Fed views on Turkey's currency crisis and U.S.-Chinese trade tensions. If Powell sounds confident, investors would likely conclude the Fed will keep gradually raising rates.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 7 cents to $67.93 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped $1.02 on Wednesday to $67.86. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 12 cents to $74.66 per barrel in London. It rose $1.15 in the previous session to $74.78.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 110.80 yen from Wednesday's 110.56 yen. The euro declined to $1.1554 from $1.1595.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

    Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-08-22 05:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:59:57 GMT
    (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP). This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with mur...(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP). This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with mur...

    Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield.

    More >>

    Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield.

    More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:59:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - This Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shows a Confederate monument honoring Henry Lawson Wyatt at the state Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina historical commission decided Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, that this Co...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - This Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shows a Confederate monument honoring Henry Lawson Wyatt at the state Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina historical commission decided Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, that this Co...
    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans...More >>
    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:59:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly