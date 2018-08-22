Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape

(Kentucky State Police via AP). This combination of undated photos provided by the Kentucky State Police shows David Mosely, left, and Matthew Price. Police in Kentucky said Mosely and Price escaped Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from the Bell County jail.
PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two southeast Kentucky jail inmates who escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, were being sought Wednesday, police said.

David Mosely, 41, and Matthew Price, 45, escaped Tuesday night from the Bell County jail, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The worker who was assaulted suffered injuries to his ribs, police said.

Both jail workers were being treated at a hospital, Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson told Kentucky news station WYMT .

Police described Mosely as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white male who's bald and Price as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound white male with blondish brown hair. Both men are from Middlesboro, Kentucky, and have multiple tattoos on their chests.

Anyone who sees the inmates shouldn't approach them but should call authorities, police said.

