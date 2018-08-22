Study: Many teens - and parents - feel tethered to phones

NEW YORK (AP) - Parents lament their teenagers' noses constantly in their phones, but they might want to take stock of their own screen time habits.
A study out Wednesday from the Pew Research Center found that two-thirds of parents are concerned about the amount of time their teenage children spend in front of screens, while more than a third expressed concern about their own screen time.
Meanwhile, more than half of teens said they often or sometimes find their parents or caregivers to be distracted when the teens are trying to have a conversation with them. The study calls teens' relationship with their phones at times "hyperconnected" and notes that nearly three-fourths check messages or notifications as soon as they wake up. Parents do the same, but at a lower if still substantial rate - 57 percent.
Big tech companies face a growing backlash against the addictive nature of their gadgets and apps, the endless notifications and other features created to keep people tethered to their screens.
Many teens are trying to do something about it: 52 percent said they have cut back on the time they spend on their phones and 57 percent did the same with social media.
Experts say parents have a big role in their kids' screen habits and setting a good example is a big part of it.
"Kids don't always do what we say but they do as we do," said Donald Shifrin, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine, who was not involved in the Pew study. "Parents are the door that kids will walk through on their way to the world."
The study surveyed 743 U.S. teens and 1,058 U.S. parents of teens from March 7 to April 10. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.More >>
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.More >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."More >>
President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."More >>
A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday partyMore >>
A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday partyMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>