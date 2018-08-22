Study: Many teens - and parents - feel tethered to phones - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Study: Many teens - and parents - feel tethered to phones

NEW YORK (AP) - Parents lament their teenagers' noses constantly in their phones, but they might want to take stock of their own screen time habits.

A study out Wednesday from the Pew Research Center found that two-thirds of parents are concerned about the amount of time their teenage children spend in front of screens, while more than a third expressed concern about their own screen time.

Meanwhile, more than half of teens said they often or sometimes find their parents or caregivers to be distracted when the teens are trying to have a conversation with them. The study calls teens' relationship with their phones at times "hyperconnected" and notes that nearly three-fourths check messages or notifications as soon as they wake up. Parents do the same, but at a lower if still substantial rate - 57 percent.

Big tech companies face a growing backlash against the addictive nature of their gadgets and apps, the endless notifications and other features created to keep people tethered to their screens.

Many teens are trying to do something about it: 52 percent said they have cut back on the time they spend on their phones and 57 percent did the same with social media.

Experts say parents have a big role in their kids' screen habits and setting a good example is a big part of it.

"Kids don't always do what we say but they do as we do," said Donald Shifrin, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine, who was not involved in the Pew study. "Parents are the door that kids will walk through on their way to the world."

The study surveyed 743 U.S. teens and 1,058 U.S. parents of teens from March 7 to April 10. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

    Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-08-22 06:20:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:33:19 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...
    Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to...More >>
    Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to churn toward the state.More >>

  • Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-21 21:29:48 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:32:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>

  • The Latest: Hunter wins Wyoming Dem US House primary

    The Latest: Hunter wins Wyoming Dem US House primary

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-08-22 01:23:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:30:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Moen). Rob Statham does some last-minute stumping on a Cheyenne street for Wyoming governor candidate Foster Friess, who is one of six GOP candidates running for the job in next week's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Statham says...(AP Photo/Bob Moen). Rob Statham does some last-minute stumping on a Cheyenne street for Wyoming governor candidate Foster Friess, who is one of six GOP candidates running for the job in next week's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Statham says...
    Trauner running unopposed wins Democratic nomination for US Senate.More >>
    Trauner running unopposed wins Democratic nomination for US Senate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly