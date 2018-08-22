Big investments in stores and in tech pay off at Target - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Big investments in stores and in tech pay off at Target

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE- In this May 30, 2018, file photo shoppers look through the updated cosmetic department at a Target store in San Antonio. Target Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, Aug. 22. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE- In this May 30, 2018, file photo shoppers look through the updated cosmetic department at a Target store in San Antonio. Target Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, Aug. 22.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Heavy investments in stores and technology are paying off at Target, which is reporting strong second-quarter numbers across the board.

Same-store sales rose 6.5 percent, the greatest increase in 13 years. Traffic in stores rose 6.4 percent, the highest since 2008 when it first started releasing that measure.

It also raised its annual earnings expectations.

The Minneapolis retailer on Wednesday reported a profit of $799 million, or $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.47 per share, which is 7 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a Investment Research survey.

Revenue was $17.78 billion, also better than expected.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

