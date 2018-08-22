Earthquake, aftershock reported off the Oregon coast

By The Associated Press
An earthquake and aftershock have been reported off the coast of south-central Oregon.
The United States Geological Survey says an initial quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck just after 1:30 a.m., more than 170 miles (264 kilometers) west of Coos Bay, about 220 miles southwest of Portland.
Robert Sanders of the USGS says there is no tsunami threat associated with the quake. He says people as far away as Portland reported feeling the tremblor.
Dispatch with the Coos Bay police says there have been no reports of damage or injury.
The quake was located at a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers).
About two hours later, an aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck the area.
