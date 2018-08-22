Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 touches all-time high - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 touches all-time high

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). People watch an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on Wall St... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). People watch an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on Wall St...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on W... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on W...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman and a man ride bicycles past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bulli... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman and a man ride bicycles past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bulli...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other country's index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other country's index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on W... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on W...

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on Wall Street despite concerns about an ongoing trade dispute with China.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent to finish at 22,362.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 percent to 6,266.00. South Korea's Kospi was up nearly 0.2 percent at 2,274.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2 percent to 27,816.15, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7 percent to 2,715.90, erasing some of the gains from the previous day. Shares were higher in Thailand and the Philippines.

TRADE TENSIONS: Stocks have been buffeted by concerns about mounting trade tensions in recent months between the U.S. and China, set off by President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Signs of potential progress have helped stocks rally in recent weeks.

BULL MARKET: The S&P 500 index briefly traded at an all-time high Tuesday just as the U.S. stock market's bull run came closer to becoming the longest on record. The current bull market, which began in 2009, is on track to become the longest in history on Wednesday, surpassing the bull run of the 1990s.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 rose 5.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,862.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 63.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,822.29. The Nasdaq composite added 38.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,859.17. The Russell 2000 picked up 19.35 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,718.05. Its last all-time high was set June 20.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude rose 29 cents to $66.13 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, gained 24 cents to $72.87 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.43 yen from 110.19 yen late Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1578 from $1.1533.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital

    42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-08-22 02:13:13 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-08-22 08:12:07 GMT
    (Peter Nunns/Julie Anne Genter via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Instagram photo released by New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, Genter pregnant with her bicycle pose on an overpass outside Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New ...(Peter Nunns/Julie Anne Genter via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Instagram photo released by New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, Genter pregnant with her bicycle pose on an overpass outside Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New ...
    New Zealand government minister rides electric bike to hospital while 42-weeks pregnant, later gives birth to healthy baby boy.More >>
    New Zealand government minister rides electric bike to hospital while 42-weeks pregnant, later gives birth to healthy baby boy.More >>

  • Dunleavy wins GOP nomination for governor in Alaska

    Dunleavy wins GOP nomination for governor in Alaska

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:09:55 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:52:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, left, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott carry boxes into the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, after the two men gathered signatures to get their ticket on the November...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, left, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott carry boxes into the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, after the two men gathered signatures to get their ticket on the November...
    Primaries for governor and U.S. House top the ticket in Alaska Tuesday.More >>
    Primaries for governor and U.S. House top the ticket in Alaska Tuesday.More >>

  • Fate of 3 more Confederate monuments in NC to be discussed

    Fate of 3 more Confederate monuments in NC to be discussed

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:51:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly