Supporters of woman facing deportation go on hunger strike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Supporters of woman facing deportation go on hunger strike

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Relatives and other supporters of an immigrant from Bangladesh are on a 43-hour hunger strike in Connecticut to protest her deportation.

Federal authorities have ordered Salma Sikandar to return to Bangladesh on Thursday.

Relatives and other immigrants rallied outside the federal courthouse in Hartford on Tuesday to urge federal officials to allow Sikandar to stay at her New Haven home while she tries to reopen her immigration case.

Her U.S.-born teenage son, Samir Mahmud, says the hunger strike began with seven people Tuesday afternoon.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is calling for an emergency stay of deportation.

Sikandar came to the U.S. in 1999 and overstayed her tourist visa. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say she was ordered in 2016 to leave the country. Her appeals have been rejected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Father-in-law glares at Colorado man accused of killing 3

    Father-in-law glares at Colorado man accused of killing 3

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:15:23 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:15:05 GMT
    Christopher Watts, 33, faces three first-degree murder charges, two counts of murdering a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. (Source: Weld County Sheriff/KMGH/CNN)Christopher Watts, 33, faces three first-degree murder charges, two counts of murdering a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. (Source: Weld County Sheriff/KMGH/CNN)

    The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.

    More >>

    The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.

    More >>

  • Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-21 21:29:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:14:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>

  • US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:14:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly