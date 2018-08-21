Gâteau de Figue (Fig Cake)

August 21, 2018 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 5:19 PM

Prep Time: 1 1/2 hours

Yields: 8 to 10 servings

In the summer months, figs are plentiful in south Louisiana. Many households gather and preserve this fruit for later use. Fig preserves are used as a breakfast topping or even as an ingredient in desserts such as this cake.

Ingredients:

1 cup fig preserves

¾ cup butter, softened

1¼ cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1 cup chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a bundt pan and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, using a handheld mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, blending after each addition. Add fig preserves, buttermilk, and vanilla extract, mixing well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices. Using a large cooking spoon, add dry ingredients, a little at a time, to wet ingredients, mixing with a handheld mixer on medium-low speed. Fold in pecans. Once blended well, pour into greased pan. Bake 1 hour or until cake tester comes out clean. Let cool and remove from pan. Serve with ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.