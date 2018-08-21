States blast Trump administration coal plan, mull lawsuits - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

States blast Trump administration coal plan, mull lawsuits

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - States with a history of fighting air pollution from coal-fired power plants are denouncing the Trump administration's move to scale back restrictions on emissions, with some threatening court challenges.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan pledged Tuesday to "take legal action to ensure the federal government does its job" to protect the environment and people's health. She warned the administration's move will have "disastrous consequences."

Madigan is part of a coalition that includes officials from 16 other states, the District of Columbia, four cities and one county who defend former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which requires reductions in climate-changing emissions from fossil-fuel-burning plants.

The Trump plan gives states more discretion in regulating coal power plants.

Officials in Connecticut and other Northeast states say they're downwind from those plant emissions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • EPA moves to dramatically cut regulation of coal power

    EPA moves to dramatically cut regulation of coal power

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-08-21 20:04:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

  • Plane blows 2 tires on takeoff, set to try emergency landing

    Plane blows 2 tires on takeoff, set to try emergency landing

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:02:21 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-08-21 20:00:38 GMT
    The plane took off from Teterboro, NJ, airport when it blew two tires on Tuesday. (Source: WABC/CNN)The plane took off from Teterboro, NJ, airport when it blew two tires on Tuesday. (Source: WABC/CNN)

    Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

    More >>

    Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Democrat McCaskill noncommittal on Kavanaugh

    The Latest: Democrat McCaskill noncommittal on Kavanaugh

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:43:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-08-21 19:59:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly