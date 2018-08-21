States blast Trump administration coal plan, mull lawsuits - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

States blast Trump administration coal plan, mull lawsuits

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - States with a history of fighting air pollution from coal-fired power plants are denouncing the Trump administration's move to scale back restrictions on emissions, with some threatening court challenges.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan pledged Tuesday to "take legal action to ensure the federal government does its job" to protect the environment and people's health. She warned the administration's move will have "disastrous consequences."

Madigan is part of a coalition that includes officials from 16 other states, the District of Columbia, four cities and one county who defend former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which requires reductions in climate-changing emissions from fossil-fuel-burning plants.

The Trump plan gives states more discretion in regulating coal power plants.

Officials in Connecticut and other Northeast states say they're downwind from those plant emissions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

