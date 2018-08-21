Vermont's transgender gov. candidate getting death threats - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vermont's transgender gov. candidate getting death threats

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's incumbent governor says he's saddened to hear that his opponent in the November election has been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott made the comments Tuesday after his Democratic opponent, Christine Hallquist, the nation's the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor, reported the threats began before last week's primary when people across the country and the world started to pay attention to her campaign.

She says the threats have been reported to law enforcement.

As a result, Hallquist says her campaign isn't publicizing her appearances or the location of her campaign office.

Scott says he hopes everyone can be treated with dignity and respect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

