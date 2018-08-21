Vermont's transgender candidate getting death threats - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vermont's transgender candidate getting death threats

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate says she's been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.

Christine Hallquist, who won Vermont's Democratic gubernatorial primary last week, says the threats began before the primary when people across the country and the world started to pay attention to her campaign.

Hallquist is the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor.

She says the threats have been reported to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.

As a result of the threats, Hallquist says her campaign isn't publicizing her appearances or the location of her campaign office.

Hallquist says she's not surprised by the threats. She says it's a "natural outcome of our divided country."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

