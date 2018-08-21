Italian company says new bridge can be built in 8 months - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Italian company says new bridge can be built in 8 months

By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Business Writer

MILAN (AP) - The board of the private company that controls the bridge that collapsed in Genoa approved on Tuesday an initial 500 million euros ($576 million) in funding to help victims and finance a new steel bridge that it says can be ready in about eight months.

Autostrade per l'Italia's board said after an extraordinary meeting one week after the Morandi Bridge tragedy that killed 43 that it would meet at a later date to respond to government moves to privatize the more than 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) of toll highway that it runs under a concession.

The board said it approved an initial list of self-financed initiatives it plans following the bridge collapse. They include rebuilding the bridge "in steel according to the most modern technologies," paying for new roadways to handle traffic in the meantime, as well as establishing funds to help the families of the victims and those who have been displaced because of concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Milan daily Corriere della Sera that the half a million euros being offered by the company was insufficient.

"The sum allocated is modest compared to their profits," Conte said. "They could quadruple or quintuple that."

The government has taken a hard-line with Autostrade and its controlling company, Atlantia, opening procedures to retake control of the roadways alleging poor maintenance was behind the collapse. Autostrade is by far the largest of the private companies operating highways under agreements with the government that allow them to collect tolls in exchange for maintenance and upkeep. Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, lost a quarter of its stock market value in trading last week after the tragedy.

Prosecutors are investigating the collapse for possible lapses in maintenance or design flaws, but have not identified a target.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:34:07 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-08-21 19:42:13 GMT
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-08-21 19:42:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Schumer not assured by Kavanaugh on Roe

    The Latest: Schumer not assured by Kavanaugh on Roe

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:43:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-08-21 19:42:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly