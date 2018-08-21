Panel not yet considering cost of Ohio State's Meyer inquiry - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Panel not yet considering cost of Ohio State's Meyer inquiry

(AP Photo/Annie Rice, File). File-This July 24, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. The Big Ten East has been called the toughest division in college f... (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File). File-This July 24, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. The Big Ten East has been called the toughest division in college f...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Approval for funding an outside firm's two-week investigation of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will wait until after university trustees meet privately Wednesday to discuss the findings.

The investigation focuses on how Meyer handled years-old domestic violence allegations against a recently fired assistant coach. What to do with Meyer will be university President Michael Drake's decision, and no timetable has been announced.

Ohio's attorney general had requested a legislative oversight panel's approval for the public university to spend up to $500,000 on the investigation, with the hourly rate limited to $1,620. That panel, the Controlling Board, was set to consider the request this week, but the attorney general's spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch the matter was deferred as the budget for it is being adjusted. He didn't give specifics.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • EPA moves to dramatically cut regulation of coal power

    EPA moves to dramatically cut regulation of coal power

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:20:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

  • States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:11:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:18:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>

  • The Latest: Sen. Collins meets Kavanaugh ahead of hearings

    The Latest: Sen. Collins meets Kavanaugh ahead of hearings

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:43:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:18:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly