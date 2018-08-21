The Latest: Sen. Collins meets Kavanaugh ahead of hearings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Sen. Collins meets Kavanaugh ahead of hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is meeting with Congress members ahead of confirmation hearings in September (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh thinks the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights is settled law. That's according to Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican senator from Maine who met for two hours with the judge on Tuesday.

Collins, who supports abortion rights, says she talked "at great length" with Kavanaugh about the application of established precedent to abortion cases. She says they also discussed executive power and his judicial philosophy, among other subjects.

Collins is considered a potential swing vote on Kavanaugh's nomination. She says she will not make a decision on how to vote until after the Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings in early September.

Republicans hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by the start of the court's next session, which starts Oct. 1.

___

12:30 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.

Collins supports abortion rights and has vowed to oppose any nominee who has "demonstrated hostility" to Roe v. Wade. But the Maine Republican has spoken highly of President Donald Trump's nominee, saying he's qualified for the job.

Kavanaugh is to meet separately Tuesday with Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The New York senator wants Kavanaugh to support fully releasing documents from his tenure in the George W. Bush White House. Republicans have declined to seek some of those records.

The judge is making the rounds on Capitol Hill ahead of confirmation hearings in September. He has already met with most Republicans and a few Democrats.

