The Latest: Dem: Court pick won't say if rulings are correct

Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.More >>
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.More >>
A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.More >>
A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.More >>
Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.More >>
Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.More >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
Two men have been arrested after a woman was attacked after withdrawing $75,000 from a Houston-area bankMore >>
Two men have been arrested after a woman was attacked after withdrawing $75,000 from a Houston-area bankMore >>
President Donald Trump is sharply accusing congressional Democrats of allowing open borders and crime to fester, using a White House event to stoke a fall campaign fight over immigration and the U.S. southern borderMore >>
President Donald Trump is sharply accusing congressional Democrats of allowing open borders and crime to fester, using a White House event to stoke a fall campaign fight over immigration and the U.S. southern borderMore >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>