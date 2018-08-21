Debate over longest bull market centers on rounding - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Debate over longest bull market centers on rounding

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this July 17, 1990, file photo a trader relaxes after the closing bell in the New York Stock Exchange. In 1990, the S&amp;P 500 declined 19.92 percent from July 16 until Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this July 17, 1990, file photo a trader relaxes after the closing bell in the New York Stock Exchange. In 1990, the S&P 500 declined 19.92 percent from July 16 until Oct. 11.
(AP Photo/Richard Drew). FILE- In this Oct. 5, 1990, file photo traders on the New York Stock Exchange. In 1990, the S&amp;P 500 declined 19.92 percent from July 16 until Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Richard Drew). FILE- In this Oct. 5, 1990, file photo traders on the New York Stock Exchange. In 1990, the S&P 500 declined 19.92 percent from July 16 until Oct. 11.

NEW YORK (AP) - It could become the longest bull market ever ... perhaps with an asterisk.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles the benchmark S&P 500 index, and other research firms say the current bull market that began on March 9, 2009, is on track to become the longest in history on Wednesday, at 3,453 days.

Other market analysts say not so fast. They say this bull market would have to run until June 2021 to set the record, claiming the longest bull market ran 4,494 days between Dec. 4, 1987, and March 24, 2000.

The debate centers around whether a downturn in 1990 should be considered a bear market - generally accepted by stock market geeks to be a 20 percent decline from a previous high. It also involves the familiar mathematical concept of rounding.

In 1990, the S&P 500 declined 19.92 percent from July 16 until Oct. 11. The independent research firm CFRA says that period should be considered a bear market because the decline rounds up to 20 percent and because the market surrendered more than half of what was gained in the prior bull market, something that didn't occur in comparable market downturns.

By that reckoning, the bull market that ended on March 24, 2000, began on Oct. 11, 1990, and lasted 3,452 days - a record about to be eclipsed by the current bull market.

The other side of the argument holds that the 1990 decline was just a deep "correction" - which market watchers define as a decline of more than 10 percent but not quite a bear market - and didn't put an end to the bull market that began in late 1987.

Those in that camp also say if the 1990 decline is considered a bear market, then so should other drops of 19-plus percentage points.

"We would never try to say that one 19%+ decline should be considered a bear market while another 19%+ decline shouldn't be," said analysts from Bespoke Investment Group, in a research note issued last week.

For instance, during the current bull market, the S&P 500 fell 19.39 percent between April 29, 2011, and Oct. 3, 2011, but that decline is not considered by S&P Dow Jones Indices to be a bear market. (To be picky, none of the other 19-plus percentage point declines going back to World War II were 19.5 percent or greater, and by traditional rules of rounding would be rounded down to 19 percent.)

The Associated Press recognizes S&P Dow Jones Indices' conclusion that the current bull market is about to become the longest of all time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Panel not yet considering cost of Ohio State's Meyer inquiry

    Panel not yet considering cost of Ohio State's Meyer inquiry

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:06:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:08:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File). File-This July 24, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. The Big Ten East has been called the toughest division in college f...(AP Photo/Annie Rice, File). File-This July 24, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. The Big Ten East has been called the toughest division in college f...
    Approval for funding an outside firm's two-week investigation of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will wait until after university trustees meet privately Wednesday to discuss the findings.More >>
    Approval for funding an outside firm's two-week investigation of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will wait until after university trustees meet privately Wednesday to discuss the findings.More >>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:05:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

  • Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:34:07 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:04:54 GMT
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly